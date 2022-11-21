Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

