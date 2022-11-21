Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.72.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,046,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

