Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

