Royal Bank of Canada Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

