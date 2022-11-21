Royal Bank of Canada Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.
ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Atkore Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of ATKR stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
