Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.
GrainCorp Trading Up 1.6 %
GRCLF opened at $5.21 on Thursday. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.
About GrainCorp
