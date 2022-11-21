Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

GrainCorp Trading Up 1.6 %

GRCLF opened at $5.21 on Thursday. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

