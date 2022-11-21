Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $206.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

