Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $108.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

RHP opened at $90.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

