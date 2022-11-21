SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

SAP opened at $108.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

