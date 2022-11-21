SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP opened at $108.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.