Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $143.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.91.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

