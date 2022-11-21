Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

