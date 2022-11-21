SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SecureWorks by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.93. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.