Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) vs. Kroger (NYSE:KR) Critical Survey

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and Kroger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kroger $137.89 billion 0.25 $1.66 billion $3.29 14.67

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.1% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seven & i and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A Kroger 5 7 6 0 2.06

Kroger has a consensus price target of $51.74, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.70% 31.72% 6.12%

Summary

Kroger beats Seven & i on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 2,726 supermarkets under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

