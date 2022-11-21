Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

SLN stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.82. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

