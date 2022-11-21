Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $12.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Snap by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,356,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 509,739 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Snap by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Snap by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

