Societe Generale Raises Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €41.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €38.00 ($39.18) to €41.00 ($42.27) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

