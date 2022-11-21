SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of SLGC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $552.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SomaLogic by 441.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

