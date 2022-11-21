SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Shares of SLGC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $552.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
