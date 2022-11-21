Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.35.

SPLK stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

