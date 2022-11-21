Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

