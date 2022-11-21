SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,919.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.29 ($22.28).

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($19.55) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.33) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($21.56) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($19.94) on Friday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($16.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,589.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,699.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

