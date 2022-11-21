Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

