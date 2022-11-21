Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

