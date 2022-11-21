Stephens Boosts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $72.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

