Stephens Increases Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $65.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

