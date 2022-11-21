Stifel Nicolaus Raises Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target to $12.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

