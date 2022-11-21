StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

BYFC opened at $1.00 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

