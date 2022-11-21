StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

