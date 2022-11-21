StockNews.com Downgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

