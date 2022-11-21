StockNews.com Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
The GEO Group Stock Performance
GEO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of The GEO Group
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
