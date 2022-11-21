StockNews.com Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

