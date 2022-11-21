StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OASGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

