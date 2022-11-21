StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

