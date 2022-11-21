StockNews.com Lowers Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Orange has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 340.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 141.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,817 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 231.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 359,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 250,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

