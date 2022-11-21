StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of WD opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

