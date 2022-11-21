StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Viad Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Viad has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
