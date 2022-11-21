StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Viad has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viad by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

