Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

