Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) vs. Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Critical Review

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Outokumpu Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust $266.48 million 11.72 $354.57 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.26 $654.25 million $1.11 2.30

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Outokumpu Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29

Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus target price of $6.77, indicating a potential upside of 165.36%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj 9.54% 28.23% 13.67%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway. Its portfolio comprises office and retail properties in Singapore and Australia. The company was founded on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Outokumpu Oyj

(Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.