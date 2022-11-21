Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 101,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.