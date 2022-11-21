Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $92.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.