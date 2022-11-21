Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

TTWO stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

