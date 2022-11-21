Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $84.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.91.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

