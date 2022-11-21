Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $201.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

