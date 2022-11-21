Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

TATYY stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TATYY. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.52) to GBX 850 ($9.99) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.