Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$53.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CSFB cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

TECK.B opened at C$43.97 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

