Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $120.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Trading Up 9.9 %

ROST stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

