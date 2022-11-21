Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $1,749,848.40 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

