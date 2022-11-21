The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $82.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

