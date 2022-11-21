The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

