The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $161,680.86 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

