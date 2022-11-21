The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $161,680.86 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Middleby Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.
Institutional Trading of Middleby
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
