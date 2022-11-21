The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $821.77 million and $143.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.21 or 0.08461040 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00472813 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.92 or 0.29012302 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.
