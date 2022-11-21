The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 236.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 398.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

