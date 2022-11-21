ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $5.73 Average PT from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ThredUp to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.15. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ThredUp by 91.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

