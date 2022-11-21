ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $5.73 Average PT from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.27.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ThredUp to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.15. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
